The Sunburn Festival Goa this year will be held in December, the organisers announced on Sunday, adding that only fully-vaccinated people will be allowed to attend the music festival this year.

The 15th edition of the music festival will be a three-day event from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa. Last year, Sunburn was held virtually with no audience allowed to attend the showcase.

The Sunburn Festival this year has been themed ‘#LifeIsCalling’, and will feature over 60 international and local artistes across three stages. The promoters will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for 'Sunburn Echo', the livestream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country.

'Sunburn Home' will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes, the statement further read.

Percept Live, the founding organisation that holds electronic dance music festival, said in a statement today that Sunburn will adhere to health and safety measures and “all applicable Covid-19 government guidelines".

“Only attendees who have been fully/doubly vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue," the statement read.

Karan Singh, COO of Percept Live, said there is a “renewed optimism" in the live event industry as Covid-19 vaccinations continue full swing across the country.

“While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it’s finally time to ‘Live, Love, And Dance Again’. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines," Singh said.

“The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia’s biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa," he further added.

(With agency inputs)

