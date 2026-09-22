Planning to work in Malaysia? India warns against using visa-free entry to find jobs

Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia have been warned against using the country's 30-day visa-free entry facility to look for employment.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said it had observed a “noticeable increase” in Indian nationals entering Malaysia through the visa-free route to seek jobs. In an advisory posted on X on Tuesday, the mission said some travellers were being misled by “unscrupulous agents” making false employment promises.

The warning comes as Malaysia continues to allow Indian passport holders visa-free entry for up to 30 days. Malaysia's official immigration information states that the exemption remains in effect until December 31, 2026.

Visa-free entry is not valid for employment The High Commission said the 30-day facility is intended for tourism and social visits and does not permit employment.

Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia for work must instead have the required employment documentation, including a valid work permit or Visa With Reference (VDR). The Malaysian Immigration Department also states that a Visa With Reference is used for purposes including work, subject to the required approval.

The Indian mission warned that people attempting to use the tourist facility to find employment could face overstaying, illegal status, exploitation, detention and legal action.

The High Commission separately advises Indian workers planning to work legally in Malaysia to travel with a valid Malaysian visa and employment-related documents.

What genuine tourists need to carry The mission has also advised genuine tourists to carry documents that can be verified by Malaysian immigration authorities.

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These include a confirmed return ticket, hotel booking and a passport valid for at least six months. Indian passport holders must also submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online three days before arrival. Malaysia's official guidance lists the same requirements for Indian travellers entering under the visa waiver.

Why the warning matters The High Commission's advisory follows previous instances in which Indian travellers faced entry-related issues in Malaysia due to suspected job-seeking, insufficient proof of accommodation, insufficient funds, or missing return tickets.

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The mission's latest warning specifically highlights the risks of relying on agents promising employment and travelling under a facility that does not authorise work.