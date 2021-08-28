Although the Covid-19 situation across the country seems to be stabilising, several states are choosing to err on the side of caution when it comes to opening up inter-state travel .

The central government has also cautioned states and directed them to take proactive containment measures ahead of the upcoming festival season.

In an order issued on Saturday, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) told the state governments and UT administrations to ensure that there are no large gatherings.

If required, necessary local restrictions should be imposed in potentially crowded places, where people must follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

In view of this, here's a complete list of restrictions across states:

Tamil Nadu: The state government has made a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours and a Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for people coming from Kerala.

In addition to this, all passengers landing in the state from UK, Brazil, South Africa and Middle Eastern countries are being screened and tested, as per the central government guidelines.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government has made a negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for all people intending to visit the hill state.

Assam: Fully vaccinated people travelling to Assam are now exempted from carrying the latest Covid-19 negative report. However, unvaccinated passengers must possess a negative Covid test report taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Assam.

Karnataka: Only travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra are required to possess a negative Covid-19 report not older than 72 hours.

Maharashtra: All passengers are required to carry negative an RT-PCR report issued not before 72 hours of travel.

The government has also tightened the rules for international passengers flying into Mumbai and other airports of the state and made RT-PCR negative tests not older than 72 hours mandatory, even those who have taken both doses of vaccine.

Kerala: Travellers to Kerala are required to get a Covid-19 test report within 72 hours before the start of the journey.

Jammu and Kashmir: Passengers will have to undergo the Covid-19 antigen test. Until the test results are reported negative, passengers will have to undergo home quarantine.

