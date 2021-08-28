Assam: Fully vaccinated people travelling to Assam are now exempted from carrying the latest Covid-19 negative report. However, unvaccinated passengers must possess a negative Covid test report taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Assam.
Karnataka: Only travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra are required to possess a negative Covid-19 report not older than 72 hours.
Maharashtra: All passengers are required to carry negative an RT-PCR report issued not before 72 hours of travel.
The government has also tightened the rules for international passengers flying into Mumbai and other airports of the state and made RT-PCR negative tests not older than 72 hours mandatory, even those who have taken both doses of vaccine.
Kerala: Travellers to Kerala are required to get a Covid-19 test report within 72 hours before the start of the journey.
Jammu and Kashmir: Passengers will have to undergo the Covid-19 antigen test. Until the test results are reported negative, passengers will have to undergo home quarantine.
