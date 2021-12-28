Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a sale on domestic flights on the occasion of New Year's eve, with prices starting as low as ₹1,122. The fares will be applicable with no change fee, the airline announced.

The sale period for booking starts from 27 December and ends on 31 December but however, customers can book tickets for a period of three months starting 15 Jan till 15 April.

Meanwhile, another budget carrier has also announced a booking sale for domestic travel during the same period. The sale on SpiceJet flights is from 27 December-31 December, while the travel period is for three months from 15 January-15 April.

SpiceJet is also offering a one-time free date change on sale fare bookings if there are any change in travel plans or if flyers wish to change their travel date.

There is also an add-on offer with the code 'ADDON25' on SpiceJet flights, where customers can avail 25% discount more on sale bookings and also get preferred seats, priority services if they book directly on www.spicejet.com.

Aviation sector has been battered for the most part of 2021 with coronavirus restrictions forcing airlines to cut flights and shut operations. The second wave and resultant lockdowns meant that the entire period was a near washout in operations.

Airlines have been hopeful of a travel boom as travelers start visiting friends and family after dealing with pandemic-related restrictions last year and most part of this year. However, with the rise in Omicron infections and resultant restrictions, a pal of gloom has once again surrounded the aviation sector.

As long as the Omicron variant continues to infect people who are vaccinated and quarantine restrictions remain in place, air travel is expected to be hit by staffing shortages

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year. However, limited passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 32 countries, including France and the Netherlands, under 'air bubble' arrangements.

Adding to the pain, surging crude oil prices, just when the air traffic saw a recovery, played a spoilsport for a quick recovery. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 70%-80% in the last one year, as global crude oil prices soared on energy crunch.

