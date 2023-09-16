Plans to buy 100 more indigenous LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets, says Indian Air Force chief2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 04:02 PM IST
The plan to buy the indigenous plane were announced in Spain by Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari soon after receiving the first C-295 transport aircraft in Spain in an exclusive interaction with ANI.
The Indian Air Force in a recent announcement, officially declared plans to buy around 100 more made-in-India LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, giving a boost to the indigenous aerospace sector.
