The Indian Air Force in a recent announcement, officially declared plans to buy around 100 more made-in-India LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, giving a boost to the indigenous aerospace sector.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari announced this plan in Spain in an exclusive interaction with ANI upon receiving the first C-295 transport aircraft in Spain.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari told ANI at the Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility that "The LCA was developed from the ground up for replacement of the large MiG series fleet including the MiG-21, MiG 23 and MiG-27 aircraft. With the phasing out of all these aircraft, it is essential that we have adequate numbers of the LCA class aircraft in our inventory. So, apart from the 83 LCA Mark 1A that we have already contracted for, we are moving a case for around 100 more aircraft"

As per the plans of the Indian Air Force (IAF), these aircraft made-in-India will replace the MiG-series fighter jets in its fleet. The plans have been submitted to the Defence Ministry and all other stakeholders in the national security establishment.

The Indian Air Force chief held a review meeting last month with all involved parties, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, regarding the indigenous fighter jet program. At that time, the decision to purchase approximately 100 additional of these aircraft was made.

The order would mean that the LCA Tejas fighters would re-up the Indian Air Force in veritably large figures. The IAF will have 40 LCA, over 180 LCA Mark- 1A and at least 120 LCA Mark- 2 aeroplanes in the coming 15 times.

The last order for LCA Mark1A was for 83 aircraft and the first aeroplane would be delivered around February 2024. LCA Mark 1A is the advanced interpretation of Tejas aircraft. The LCA Mark 1A aeroplane has further advanced avionics and radars than the original 40 LCAs being supplied to the Air Force.

The indigenous content in the new LCA Mark 1A is going to be further than 65 per cent. The Indian Air Force chief in the design review meeting last month had easily stated that the LCA has been the flag deliverer of the force's sweats towards the indigenisation of its aircraft line.

The programme has been the precursor of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India enterprise of the nation. More importantly, it's a flag deliverer of India's tone- reliance in the aerospace sector.

*With Agency Inputs