Plasma banks striving to get donors

The plasma banks which can help covid-19 patients in getting convalescent plasma therapy from plasma donated by survivors of coronavirus, are striving to get donors, despite the country having a high recovery rate.

Plasma from recovered covid-19 patients contains protective antibodies to the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes the disease. It can provide immunity to patients of covid-19 when transfused. Considering its potential benefit, plasma therapy is provided to those patients who are not responding to conventional treatment. Anyone who has recovered from covid-19, and has completed 28 days after the completion of treatment or home isolation, is between 18 to 60 years of age with a weight of more than 50 kg is eligible to donate their blood plasma.

“As of now convalescent plasma therapy has been approved for compassionate use with various plasma banks being set up to ensure round the clock availability. Despite the fact that India has one of the highest cure rates amongst covid-19 patients, the plasma donations has yet to pick up," said Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The Blood Banks assess eligibility of the donors for blood donation and check the level of covid-19 protective antibody levels in their blood before they can donate. The blood of a survivor usually has a high concentration of such antibodies and when given to a susceptible person, these antibodies circulate in blood, reach tissues and neutralize the virus. The process of donation is completed in one to three hours and plasma can be collected on same day. The health minister on Sunday flagged off a Plasma Donation Campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi where 26 police personnel who had recovered from covid-19 volunteered to donate their blood plasma.

Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala have already come up plasma banks many other states are planning to launch the facilities. The banks are complaining that there are very few donors.

“After going through a stressful recovery from covid-19, most recovered patients are fearful of revisiting hospital setting for plasma donation. There's a sense of anxiety and stigma around health safety, lack of understanding of the process among others," said Suryaprabha Sadasivan, Vice-President and Healthcare Practice Lead, Chase India, a health research and public policy consulting firm. “Therefore, it's crucial to focus on a behavioural change campaign that busts myths surrounding plasma donation, creates awareness on the simplicity of the process given the technological advancements available today and most importantly highlights the altruism associated with the donation which could save so many lives," she said.

The recovery rate in India is increasing continuously. The last 24 hours saw a sharp increase of 23,672 covid-19 patients recovering. The total number of recovered cases is 6,77,422 taking the recovery rate to 62.86%. “Since our population is used to living in poor unhygienic conditions, the resistance to covid-19 is much better. The recovery rate is quite impressive. Even among those who have tested positive many showed minor symptoms and recovered without entering any serious stage," said Arup Mitra, health economist and professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi

Also, India’s Case Fatality Rate on Sunday fell below 2.5%, the union health ministry said as India’s while toll reached 26,951 and total tally of covid-19 cases reached 10,86,476 on Sunday. The country already having one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, India is continuously witnessing a decreasing Case Fatality Rate which currently stands at 2.49%. The government credited it to State/UT governments who ramped up testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts. “Many States have conducted the population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities. This, with the help of technological solutions like Mobile Apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities," the union health ministry said in a statement. “As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than the India average. Five States and UTs have a CFR of Zero. 14 States and UTs have a CFR of less than 1%," the union health ministry said.

