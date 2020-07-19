Plasma banks striving to get donors

Also, India’s Case Fatality Rate on Sunday fell below 2.5%, the union health ministry said as India’s while toll reached 26,951 and total tally of covid-19 cases reached 10,86,476 on Sunday. The country already having one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, India is continuously witnessing a decreasing Case Fatality Rate which currently stands at 2.49%. The government credited it to State/UT governments who ramped up testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts. “Many States have conducted the population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities. This, with the help of technological solutions like Mobile Apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities," the union health ministry said in a statement. “As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than the India average. Five States and UTs have a CFR of Zero. 14 States and UTs have a CFR of less than 1%," the union health ministry said.