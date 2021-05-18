Day after India officially removed the use of convalescent plasma on Covid-19 patients from its clinical management guidelines for the disease, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has lent its support to plasma therapy.

The IMA on Tuesday said that the plasma therapy can be used in moderate cases of coronavirus infection and said such patients may need less oxygen with the use of plasma.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Anil Goel, finance secretary IMA and urologist, said, "What the IMA is saying is that it (plasma therapy) has been removed as an 'off label' use. But it is a clinical step that in moderate cases where oxygen saturation is low, the patient may need less oxygen to stabilise or saturate the oxygen level with the use of plasma."

"The use of plasma is being put to use with the consent of patients and attendants," Dr Goel added.

He further said that the high death rate is because the patients are going to hospitals very late, especially those who are in home quarantine.

"I advise them to see a chest specialist at some COVID hospital regularly for their better and early treatment," Dr Goel added.

The approval for plasma therapy from the IMA comes a day after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s National Task Force (NTF) had dropped the use of convalescent plasma therapy from coronavirus treatment protocol.

On Monday, the use of convalescent plasma was dropped from the recommended treatment protocols for coronavirus.

The therapy uses blood plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19 to help others recover.

On 14 May, a meeting of the ICMR-National Task Force for Covid-19 was held during which its 'ineffectiveness' in a number of cases was discussed.

