With Indian Council of Medical Research mulling over the deletion of plasma therapy treatment from its Covid-19 national treatment protocol, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi's Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said that it's too early to comment on government body's observation and that he needs to look at more data.

"We've to position it properly where it may be useful, rather than saying everyone will benefit from it. What we're learning from COVID is that, treatment may be useful if timing is proper," said Gulleria to news agency ANI.

Commenting further on ICMR's consideration about plasm therapy treatment, the AIIMS director added, "In ICMR study, large number of patients who were given plasma already had antibodies. If you already have, giving it from outside may not be of much use."

"Plasma isn't a magic bullet. We've to position it properly where it may be useful, rather than saying everyone will benefit from it," he further stated.

The Centre has recently said that it is considering to remove convalescent plasma therapy from the national clinical management protocol for COVID-19.

Presently, the use of off-label convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 patients in the moderate stage of the illness is allowed under "investigational therapies".

However, a randomised controlled trial, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on 464 patients in 39 hospitals in 25 districts across 14 states and UTs has shown that plasma therapy does not reduce mortality or prevent progression of COVID-19 from moderate to severe.

At a press conference, ICMR Director General Balaram Bhargava said, "We have had discussions in the national taskforce and we are in discussion with the joint monitoring group that this (convalescent plasma therapy) may be deleted from the national guidelines. The discussion is ongoing and more or less we are reaching towards that," reported news agency PTI.

He was responding to a query on continued use of plasma therapy despite the ICMR-led controlled trail revealing otherwise, the result of which has been public.

The 'open-label parallel-arm phase II multicentre randomized controlled trial' (PLACID Trial) was conducted between April 22 to July 14 to investigate the effectiveness of convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19.

The therapy involves taking anti-bodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a COVID-19 patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection.

Delhi health minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that plasma therapy treatment has saved lives of many from the novel coronavirus in the past months, after the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said that it considers removing it from Covid-19 national treatment protocol.

"Lives of more than 2000 people, including mine, have been saved through plasma therapy, so ICMR shouldn't remove it. Even US has said that it's beneficial," Jain told reporters in the national capital.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via