Home >News >India >Plasma therapy only effective if taken on time: Delhi Health Minister
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister.

Plasma therapy only effective if taken on time: Delhi Health Minister

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST ANI

  • If given on time, before the patient needs a ventilator, then plasma therapy is effective, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said
  • A total of 1,299 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Delhi on Friday

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told mediapersons on Friday that when AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients did not show much clinical benefit in reducing fatality risk caused due to the virus, he did not mean plasma therapy was ineffective.

"He [Dr Guleria] did not say that plasma therapy was not effective. He said that it is not effective after an advanced stage of the infection. If given on time, before the patient needs a ventilator, then it is effective," Jain said.

A total of 1,299 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Delhi on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,41,531, including 10,348 active cases, he said.

On the incident of rape of the 12-year-old girl in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, Jain said that it was a very unfortunate incident and strict action should be taken against the perpetrators.

Jain also spoke about the condition of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence that reportedly had a cracked roof and leakage problems.

"It is a very old building and nothing concrete has been decided about shifting from his current residence. Currently, its structural integrity is being tested."

