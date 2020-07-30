Plasma to be provided free of cost by Punjab govt to Covid-19 patients: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all the Covid-19 patients who need it.

Currently, the state has a plasma bank in Patiala and approvals are in place for two more plasma banks in Amritsar and Faridkot. The state government has floated tenders for equipment for these banks.

Singh has asked the state health department to expedite setting up of the plasma banks.

Plasma Therapy in Govt. Medical Colleges is already free. However, Govt. Medical Colleges will also provide Plasma free to other hospitals for treatment of #Covid19. Have also asked Health Department to create immediate COVID care facility in district hospitals across the State. pic.twitter.com/Vbwa72LAdN — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 30, 2020

"Plasma Therapy in Govt. Medical Colleges is already free. However, Govt. Medical Colleges will also provide Plasma free to other hospitals for treatment of #Covid19. Have also asked Health Department to create immediate COVID care facility in district hospitals across the State," tweeted Singh on Thursday.

Singh asked district collectors to strictly ensure there’s no sale or purchase of life-saving plasma and asked them to appeal to recovered patients to come forward to donate.

He directed the state health department to strictly ensure that Covid-19 patients are not charged for plasma therapy.

Punjab on Wednesday reported a record 25 COVID-19 deaths on a single day and 568 coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,946.

Ten deaths were reported from Jalandhar, nine from Ludhiana, three from Amritsar, two from Gurdaspur and one from Patiala, the state’s daily medical bulletin said on Wednesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via