Plastic Heist? Noida starts unique initiative to curb plastic pollution. Watch

Noida's plastic heist: Donned in red-colored jumpsuits with Salvador Dali masks, these individuals entered the city's crowded market, and started collecting all the plastic-related things such as straws, glasses, bottles, wrappers, etc into a bag, which they later put inside their van.
Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues. Globally, the world produces 400 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. According to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute while up to five trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year. Much of the planet is swimming in discarded plastic.
Most plastic items never fully disappear; they just break down into smaller and smaller pieces. Those microplastics can enter the human body through inhalation and absorption and accumulate in organs. In countries with poor solid waste management systems, plastic waste — especially single-use plastic bags — can be found clogging sewers and providing breeding grounds for mosquitoes and pests.
With such detrimental consequences of plastic, several countries, organisations, individuals, environmentalists, and stakeholders have tried to take initiative to reduce the use of plastic.
In India, the Central government has decided to ban all kinds of single-use plastic products from July 1 this year. While the Centre is doing its share, protecting the environment is also the citizens' responsibility. One such example was seen in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Taking inspiration from Netflix's Spanish drama series La casa de Papel, popularly known as Money Heist, a group of individuals in the city started "Plastic heist".
Donned in red-colored jumpsuits with Salvador Dali masks, these individuals entered the city's crowded market, and started collecting all the plastic-related things such as straws, glasses, bottles, wrappers, etc into a bag, which they later put inside their van.
With the unique effort of raising awareness and taking formidable action for the environment, these individuals have earned compliments on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to share videos and photos of this quirky anti-plastic drive.
