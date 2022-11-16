Plastic industry an integral part of Indian economy: Rane

Rane added that 60% of plastic in the country is getting recycled, a rate higher than that of developed countries. “Plastic production is increasing through the government’s ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’, ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ’Digital India‘ initiatives. By 2027, the plastics industry is expected to have an annual turnover of ₹10 lakh crore, with exports increasing to two lakh tons. Employment opportunities will be created for one crore people in the next five years through this industry."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}