Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Plastic waste management, scientific processing of waste provide huge opportunities for innovation: Hardeep Puri

Plastic waste management, scientific processing of waste provide huge opportunities for innovation: Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas.
1 min read . 08:16 PM ISTSwati Luthra

  • The minister said that plastic waste management, mechanized solutions to sewer and septic tank cleaning, scientific processing of solid and liquid waste provide huge opportunities to the startups for innovation and enterprise development

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to provide support and facilitation to the startups involved in finding solutions towards promoting swachhata. 

NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to provide support and facilitation to the startups involved in finding solutions towards promoting swachhata. 

The minister said that plastic waste management, mechanized solutions to sewer and septic tank cleaning, scientific processing of solid and liquid waste provide huge opportunities to the startups for innovation and enterprise development. 

The minister said that plastic waste management, mechanized solutions to sewer and septic tank cleaning, scientific processing of solid and liquid waste provide huge opportunities to the startups for innovation and enterprise development. 

Puri also interacted with the startups shortlisted under the Swachhata Startup Challenge. 

Puri also interacted with the startups shortlisted under the Swachhata Startup Challenge. 

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), MoHUA in collaboration with AFD (Agence Française de Développement) and Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched the Swachhata Startup Challenge on 27th Jan’22 to promote an enabling environment for development startups and entrepreneurs in the waste management sector.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), MoHUA in collaboration with AFD (Agence Française de Développement) and Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched the Swachhata Startup Challenge on 27th Jan’22 to promote an enabling environment for development startups and entrepreneurs in the waste management sector.

The Swachhata Startup Challenge sought innovative solutions from startups in waste management domain under four thematic areas, viz, (i) Social Inclusion, (ii) Zero Dump (Solid Waste Management), (iii) Plastic Waste Management and (iv) Transparency (Digital Enablement).

The Swachhata Startup Challenge sought innovative solutions from startups in waste management domain under four thematic areas, viz, (i) Social Inclusion, (ii) Zero Dump (Solid Waste Management), (iii) Plastic Waste Management and (iv) Transparency (Digital Enablement).

The challenge aimed to award 10 winning solutions from startups with a financial support of 25 Lakh per selected project and 1-year incubation support. Apart from this, eligible startups will also get additional incentives which includes upto 50 Lakh of follow-on investment from Villgro (implementation partner of the challenge) and upto 100,000 USD worth credits & technology support from technology partner Amazon Web Services.

The challenge aimed to award 10 winning solutions from startups with a financial support of 25 Lakh per selected project and 1-year incubation support. Apart from this, eligible startups will also get additional incentives which includes upto 50 Lakh of follow-on investment from Villgro (implementation partner of the challenge) and upto 100,000 USD worth credits & technology support from technology partner Amazon Web Services.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.