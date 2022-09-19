Plastic waste management, scientific processing of waste provide huge opportunities for innovation: Hardeep Puri

The minister said that plastic waste management, mechanized solutions to sewer and septic tank cleaning, scientific processing of solid and liquid waste provide huge opportunities to the startups for innovation and enterprise development
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to provide support and facilitation to the startups involved in finding solutions towards promoting swachhata.
The minister said that plastic waste management, mechanized solutions to sewer and septic tank cleaning, scientific processing of solid and liquid waste provide huge opportunities to the startups for innovation and enterprise development.
Puri also interacted with the startups shortlisted under the Swachhata Startup Challenge.
Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), MoHUA in collaboration with AFD (Agence Française de Développement) and Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched the Swachhata Startup Challenge on 27th Jan’22 to promote an enabling environment for development startups and entrepreneurs in the waste management sector.
The Swachhata Startup Challenge sought innovative solutions from startups in waste management domain under four thematic areas, viz, (i) Social Inclusion, (ii) Zero Dump (Solid Waste Management), (iii) Plastic Waste Management and (iv) Transparency (Digital Enablement).
The challenge aimed to award 10 winning solutions from startups with a financial support of ₹ 25 Lakh per selected project and 1-year incubation support. Apart from this, eligible startups will also get additional incentives which includes upto ₹50 Lakh of follow-on investment from Villgro (implementation partner of the challenge) and upto 100,000 USD worth credits & technology support from technology partner Amazon Web Services.
