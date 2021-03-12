OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Platform cos to pay 5% of total salary paid to gig workers for social security

Platform cos to pay 5% of total salary paid to gig workers for social security

Authorities and experts have argued for years that with the growth of platform economy and opportunity at aggregating firms , there is a need for offering social security benefits to gig workers. afp (MINT_PRINT)
Authorities and experts have argued for years that with the growth of platform economy and opportunity at aggregating firms , there is a need for offering social security benefits to gig workers. afp (MINT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 01:58 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • As per the Code on Social Security, the government shall establish a social security fund for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers

New Delhi: Gig and platform companies, like taxi aggregators and food delivery firms, will contribute between 1% and 2% of their annual turnover or 5% of the total salary paid to their gig workers on account of social security benefits.

The companies will have to submit the corpus to a social security fund that the union government is establishing under the new labour codes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
City streets wear almost a deserted look after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati.

Maharashtra district imposes lockdown effective today as covid cases surge

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
File photo

Cash-out refinancings hit highest level since financial crisis

4 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Zhang Xiaoming (C), Executive Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures in front of journalists at the end of a State Council press conference on Hong Kong electoral reform in Beijing on March 12, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)

China all but ends Hong Kong democracy with ‘patriots only’ rule

5 min read . 12:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

India@75: PM Modi launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

1 min read . 12:37 PM IST

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

As per Code on Social Security, the union government shall “establish a Social Security Fund for social security and welfare of the unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers," the union labour ministry has informed Parliament.

“The Code…envisages a contribution between one to two percent of annual turnover of an aggregator, subject to maximum five percent of the amount paid or payable by an aggregator to gig and platform workers. This shall be credited to the Social Security Fund," labour minister Santosh Gangwar has told Parliament in a written reply.

The minister has also informed that the Standing Committee on Labour had recommended that the provisions for framing of schemes and constitution of social security fund for gig and platform workers and unorganized workers should be aligned and mentioned in the labour codes.

The union labour ministry is finalizing rules of labour codes, and once the codes are implemented such provisions will come into effect. India has consolidated 29 labour laws into four broad codes on wages, social security, occupational health, and industrial relations.

Authorities and experts have argued for years that with the growth of platform economy and opportunity at aggregating firms , there is a need for offering social security benefits to such workers, who generally, are neither considered part of formal sector nor part of the informal sector.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout