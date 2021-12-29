The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suggested domestic airlines and airports consider playing Indian music in their flights and terminal premises in the country. This has come after the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) requested Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

As a result, the Aviation ministry wrote a letter to all airlines and airports stati g that the music played by most of the airlines across the globe was quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in an American airline or Mozart in an Austrian airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East.

However, the domestic airlines rarely play Indian music in the flight. "our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," the ministry wrote I the letter.

It further wrote that Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms, which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc.

India has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo-locations spanning the sub-continent, it said.

Music in India began as an integral part of the socio-religious life, it noted.

The aviation ministry then asked the local airlines and local airports to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India

