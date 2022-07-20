Play with all your strengths, without stress: PM Modi to CWG 2022 players

The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from 28 July till 8 August.
A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the CWG 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on 20 July through video conferencing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on 20 July through video conferencing.
The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from 28 July till 8 August. A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the CWG 2022.
The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from 28 July till 8 August. A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the CWG 2022.
In an interaction with the CWG players, the prime minister told the players play well with all their strength and without any stress. He also quoted a saying, “Koi Nahi Hai Takkar mei, Kyun Pade Ho Chakkar Mei"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In an interaction with the CWG players, the prime minister told the players play well with all their strength and without any stress. He also quoted a saying, “Koi Nahi Hai Takkar mei, Kyun Pade Ho Chakkar Mei"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Play well with all your strengths, without stress. You must have heard the saying 'Koi Nahi Hai Takkar mei, Kyun Pade Ho Chakkar Mei', so play with the same attitude at Commonwealth Games," said PM Modi.
"Play well with all your strengths, without stress. You must have heard the saying 'Koi Nahi Hai Takkar mei, Kyun Pade Ho Chakkar Mei', so play with the same attitude at Commonwealth Games," said PM Modi.
He also said that coming days important for Indian players to show their prowess to the world.
He also said that coming days important for Indian players to show their prowess to the world.
“On July 28 when Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham, the same day International Chess Olympiad will commence in Tamil Nadu... so the coming days are important for Indian players to show their prowess to the world," PM Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“On July 28 when Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham, the same day International Chess Olympiad will commence in Tamil Nadu... so the coming days are important for Indian players to show their prowess to the world," PM Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, he also interacted individually with athletes namely - 3000m athlete Avinash Sable from Maharashtra, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli from West Bengal, shuttler Treesa Jolly from Hyderabad, hockey player Salima Tete from Jharkhand, para-athlete Sharmila from Haryana and cyclist David Beckham from Andaman and Nicobar island.
Apart from this, he also interacted individually with athletes namely - 3000m athlete Avinash Sable from Maharashtra, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli from West Bengal, shuttler Treesa Jolly from Hyderabad, hockey player Salima Tete from Jharkhand, para-athlete Sharmila from Haryana and cyclist David Beckham from Andaman and Nicobar island.
The interaction by the Prime Minister is a part of his continuous endeavour to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in major sporting events.
Last year, Modi interacted with the Indian athletes' contingent bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Indian para-athletes' contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last year, Modi interacted with the Indian athletes' contingent bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Indian para-athletes' contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Even during the sporting events, the Prime Minister took a keen interest in the progress of the athletes. On many occasions, he personally rang up athletes to congratulate them on their success and sincere efforts, while motivating them to do better.
Even during the sporting events, the Prime Minister took a keen interest in the progress of the athletes. On many occasions, he personally rang up athletes to congratulate them on their success and sincere efforts, while motivating them to do better.
Further, also upon their return to the country, the Prime Minister has also met and interacted with the athletes.
Further, also upon their return to the country, the Prime Minister has also met and interacted with the athletes.