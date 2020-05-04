Playback singers lose big income from live shows

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus scare has put an end to all live events and gatherings, spelling doom for music artistes especially Bollywood playback singers and composers who depend on concerts and live shows for not just a major chunk of their earnings but also for brand building.

The brigade is led by artistes such as AR Rahman, Arijit Singh and Badshah with the busiest names doing about eight shows a month and 40-50 a year and making anything between ₹60 lakh and ₹1 crore per show.

“It is very important for playback singers to establish a one-on-one connection with audiences through live shows and it is definitely something I’m missing a lot," said singer Javed Ali known for songs such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tum Tak and Aira Gaira.

Ali is used to doing anything between four and five shows a month and is particularly busy during the college festival season when he says he is in a new city almost every week.

These uncertain times for artistes also stem from the nature of the movie music industry today. Composers have to first come up with a scratch tune, melody, lyrics and hook line which determines whether the producer offers them the project. Further, several different singers may be made to sing the same song to see whose voice works best. An artiste, unless he is a really big name, doesn’t know if he will be actually credited or paid for a particular number until it comes out in the market. This creates much dependence on avenues like ad jingles, concerts and reality shows instead of hardcore playback singing.

“At one level, one might think that a break in live performance is not the end of the world but the point is nobody knows how long this will last compounded by the fact that all recording has stopped too, including for films, ad jingles and so on," Sanjoy K. Roy, founder and managing director, Teamwork Arts and President EEMA (Entertainment and Event Management Association) said.

Roy added that the tougher challenge ahead will be for the band members of some of these artistes, who only play with them at concerts.

“Live shows are also a great way to promote your own unreleased content and original compositions because you get instant feedback from a primarily young crowd. As a musician, there is probably nothing better than live shows," said singer Aditya Narayan known for songs such as Tattad Tattad who also has his own band called The A-Team and YouTube channel where he puts out independent, non-film music.

Narayan, however, said this is a good time for upcoming artistes to put out their own stuff online and acquire a digital fan following because audiences are free and hungry for content. The lesson to be learnt from YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani is in self-sufficiency and not relying on external sources like a music label or producer.

Roy said neither artistes nor companies have discovered a way to monetize online concerts that are being organised especially for charitable purposes during the lockdown.

Roshan Abbas, founder of performing arts collective Kommune that has been organising online concerts said that while you cannot match the joy of high wattage sound, lights, stage design, the accompanying dancers in a live show, if you can personalize the performance online, you can build a unique intimacy with your audience.

“Nobody wants to put top dollar sponsorship because online concerts do not embed in memory the way a live show does. The number of sponsors may gradually increase but in value terms, they will be lower," Roy said.

