Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar appears to have led leading a luxurious life at Tihar Jail, with a slew of gadgets and other amenities on hand. According to several women who met with him in 2018, Chandrashekhar had a luxuriously furnished room in Delhi's Tihar Jail with an air conditioner, refrigerator, a PlayStation, Dyson fan and more.

The allegations stem from jail meetings in 2018 - some two years before the alleged ₹200 crore fraud. The claims were made by his close aide Pinky Irani and three other women - Nikita Tamboli, Chhahat Khanna, and Sophiya Singh - who are police witnesses in the case. The police had attached their statements to the chargesheet filed before a Delhi court earlier this week.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Chandrasekhar's luxuriously furnished, airconditioned prison room had included a Dyson fan, PlayStation, cash in sweet boxes, Apple products, Rolex watches and even designer bags.

Last month, Chandrasekhar had made sensational claims that he had paid ₹12.5 crore to the former director general of Tihar jail Sandeep Goel as "protection money" for his safety in Mandoli Jail. The conman remains lodged in the prison in connection with the ₹200-crore money laundering case.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police told a court in the national capital that Pinky Irani had introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and was instrumental in disposing of the ₹200 crore extorted by him. The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi police had made the allegations in a supplementary charge sheet.

The charge sheet alleged Irani used to portray Chandrashekhar as a business tycoon and was instrumental in facilitating his meetings with certain Bollywood personalities. The fresh supplementary report also said the police had recorded the statements of several people including Bollywood actors Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

