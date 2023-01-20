'PlayStation, cash in boxes, more': Woman who met Sukesh Chandrashekhar reveal his life in jail2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar appears to have led leading a luxurious life at Tihar Jail, with a slew of gadgets and other amenities on hand. According to several women who met with him in 2018, Chandrashekhar had a luxuriously furnished room in Delhi's Tihar Jail with an air conditioner, refrigerator, a PlayStation, Dyson fan and more.
