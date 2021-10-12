Plea challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner dismissed1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on a petition by lawyer Sadre Alam
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as city police commissioner.
The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on a petition by lawyer Sadre Alam.
The petitioner had sought quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Mr Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner and also the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to him.
The Centre, in its affidavit, has said that the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and the extension of his service tenure was done in public interest, keeping in mind the diverse law and order challenges faced by the national capital, which have national security implications as well as international and cross border implications.
