Plea filed against Google Pay on flouting UPI interoperability rules

BENGALURU: A writ petition has been filed against Google India’s payments app, Google Pay, at the Delhi High Court as it flouted the rules of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability.

According to the petition, which has been reviewed by Mint, Google Pay does not allow new users to use their existing Virtual Payment Address (VPAs) or UPI ID on its own platform, which the consumer might have created through other UPI platforms or apps. The matter is subjudice with the Delhi High Court, with the first hearing is scheduled for 14 May (Thursday).

The petition also said Google Pay forces consumers to create a new UPI ID or VPA to use its platform and shows them as new users it has acquired.

Petitioner Shubham Kapaley moved the court against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates various digital payment instruments including UPI, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Google India Digital Service Pvt Ltd. The petition was filed on 5 May.

This practice allegedly flouts NPCI guidelines on interoperability, as UPI payment platforms need to give a choice to users to transact using their existing UPI IDs.

In a circular dated 18 January, 2017, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, stated that during UPI registrations ‘the merchant should allow the customer to enter his/ her VPA as an equal choice or option and not force creation of VPA for purchase or utilising the services on the merchant app.’

“No merchant can/shall force the customer to create a VPA or register for UPI to avail any services on a merchant app," stated the NPCI circular.

The petition also states that the petitioner tried to make multiple payments through the Google Pay application, none of which allowed him to add his existing UPI ID.

“... the Petitioner in order to contribute by way of donation in PM cares fund in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, decided to use ‘Google Pay’ application of Google India Digital Services Private Limited. However, the application did not allow the Petitioner to proceed with the transaction without adding Account details i.e. the ‘Google Pay app’ coerces user to make another VPA/ UPI ID of Google Pay in order to make transaction through ‘Google Pay’ instead of allowing the Petitioner to use the already existing VPA/UPI ID of other UPI TPAs or Banks," the petition said.

Further, the petition also adds that the petitioner thereafter attempted to make various other payments using ‘Google Pay’. However, the petitioner could not make any payment without adding account details/ creating another VPA/ UPI ID using the Google Pay application.

“The Google Pay app enables users with any UPI ID to make donations. Some users might not have seen this as support was rolled out in phases," said a Google spokesperson.

Google launched its payment service Google Pay (earlier called Tez) in 2017. Recently, the payment major said that it has launched 'Nearby Spot' feature on its app to help users see which local stores are selling groceries, amid the lockdown.

