Plea filed in SC challenging Representation of the People Act that took away Rahul Gandhi's MP status1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 11:26 AM IST
The plea comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case. The Congress had said that it will fight the battle legally and politically, with Opposition leaders across the spectrum rallying in Gandhi's support.
A petition has filed in Supreme Court challenging automatic disqualification of representatives of elected legislative bodies after conviction. According to Bar and Bench, the petitioner has challenged the constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of the Representatives of People’s Act, 1951.
