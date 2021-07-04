A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards to refund the examination fees collected from the students who were to appear for class 10, 12 exams.

The petitioner Deepa Joseph, an advocate, social activist also the mother of a class 10 student, said that the boards are unjustified in keeping the collected amount as exams for classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled.

"It is safe to assume that CBSE has received Crores of rupees as examination fees," plea states.

It seeks direction to CBSE and the Union ministry of education to consider formulating a fresh examination refund policy wherein the fees will be returned when unforeseen circumstances like the pandemic arise that may lead to the cancellation of exams.

The petitioner stated that she had paid a sum of ₹2,100 as exam fee for her pupil to appear for class 10 CBSE examinations for 7 subjects.

It is also imperative to note that the said examination fees are levied from parents by CBSE for paying the invigilators and examiners or is spent on setting up exam centres. In short, the fees charged as examination fees is for covering all kinds of expenses related to the conduct of exams.

The contention of the petitioner herein is that since the board exams are cancelled, the CBSE and Centre should refund the money collected as it will not have to incur the aforementioned expenses.

The demand for a refund of examination fees was also raised by the All India Parents Association recently.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the CBSE cancelled exams for class 10 on 14 April. The results of the exam are scheduled to be declared by 20 July.

The class 12 boards were also cancelled on 1 June.

Calculation of class 10,12 marks

CBSE has announced that for class 10, the authorities will include 40% marks from pre-board examinations, 30% marks from half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20% from an internal assessment carried out by schools and 10% from periodic or unit tests.

For class 12, it has said that about 40% of the marks will be based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 will each amount to 30% of the marks.

The board will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of class 10, 11 and 12 examinations, respectively.

