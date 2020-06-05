Plea in Delhi High Court seeks details from PM CARES fund

A public interest litigation filed in Delhi High Court has sought information about the PM CARES fund, contending that it is a public authority within the ambit of Section 2(h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The petitioner has sought a direction to display on the fund’s website details of the money received and the purposes for which it has been utilised. The plea is likely to be heard on 10 June.

The plea by advocate Surender Singh Hooda cited newspaper reports published on 31 May 2020 stating that the PM CARES fund has refused to divulge information sought by Harsha Kundakarni under the RTI Act, claiming that the fund is not a public authority within the ambit of Section 2(h) of the Act. “Therefore, the petitioner’s or anybody else’s application would also meet the same fate and hence the exercise of exhausting the remedy by filing another application and then filing appeal before the statutory authority may be dispensed with in the interest of justice." It said.

