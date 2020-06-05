Plea in Delhi High Court seeks details from PM CARES fund

Plea in Delhi High Court seeks details from PM CARES fund1 min read . 12:05 AM IST
The PIL plea filed by advocate Surender Singh Hooda says the fund is public and comes under the ambit of RTI
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The PIL plea filed by advocate Surender Singh Hooda says the fund is public and comes under the ambit of RTI
A public interest litigation filed in Delhi High Court has sought information about the PM CARES fund, contending that it is a public authority within the ambit of Section 2(h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005.
A public interest litigation filed in Delhi High Court has sought information about the PM CARES fund, contending that it is a public authority within the ambit of Section 2(h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005.
The petitioner has sought a direction to display on the fund’s website details of the money received and the purposes for which it has been utilised. The plea is likely to be heard on 10 June.
The petitioner has sought a direction to display on the fund’s website details of the money received and the purposes for which it has been utilised. The plea is likely to be heard on 10 June.
The plea by advocate Surender Singh Hooda cited newspaper reports published on 31 May 2020 stating that the PM CARES fund has refused to divulge information sought by Harsha Kundakarni under the RTI Act, claiming that the fund is not a public authority within the ambit of Section 2(h) of the Act. “Therefore, the petitioner’s or anybody else’s application would also meet the same fate and hence the exercise of exhausting the remedy by filing another application and then filing appeal before the statutory authority may be dispensed with in the interest of justice." It said.
.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated