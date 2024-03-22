Hello User
Plea in Delhi High Court to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

Plea in Delhi High Court to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested last night in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case

File image Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal

A plea has been filed before the Delhi High Court on Friday to remove Arvind Kejriwal Delhi's chief minister. Kejriwal was arrested last night in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

