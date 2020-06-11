NEW DELHI : A plea has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the Delhi government order where it has been directed that all private hospitals/nursing homes in Delhi having bed capacity of 50 or more, should reserve 20% capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The petition filed by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra who is an orthopaedic surgeon states in his plea that the order doesn’t achieve the stated objective of treatment and containment of COVID-19, thereby violating Article 14, and further, it results in endangering public health, which is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The petition will be heard by the court on Friday.

The plea filed through advocate Pooja Dhar said most of the 117 hospitals/nursing homes are designed as a single building and not in separate blocks, where COVID-19 patients cannot be effectively segregated from other patients.

The plea said that there is also a stringent protocol for disposal of biomedical waste of COVID-19 patients, and for partial compliance of 20% of beds, it would not be possible to follow those protocols to avoid segregation of biomedical waste of the COVID-19 patients, and proper segregation can be achieved only if a separate physical block can be dedicated for COVID-19 patients, or the entire facility is declared as dedicated for COVID-19 treatment.

The plea alleged that the respondents have failed to appreciate that many of the hospitals are providing super specialised treatment in fields of oncology, dialysis, trauma, spine, cardiology, acute/chronic diseases, etc. These patients are anyway vulnerable and have low immunity.

“In the eventuality of treating covid and non covid patients under one roof, it will lead to increased risk of mortality of such patients if they contract COVID-19 as anyway their immunity levels are very low. Further many of these patients are senior citizens who are anyway at increased risk," the petitioner said.

The petitioner suggested that more effective solution would be to be create new centers dedicated to treatment of COVID-19 patients, such as hotels, which are lying closed for the moment.

“There can be provision of doctors and nursing staff and medical staff made therein, which will result in treatment of COVID-19 patients in a segregated environment and avoid risk of infection to non COVID- 19 patients. Also the Government could take over large public spaces such as banquet halls, stadiums, etc. and create treatment facilities in a closed environment," he suggested is his petition.

