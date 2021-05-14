Plea in SC seeks disclosure of clinical trials data for COVID-19 vaccines

It said authorities to carefully monitor vaccine recipients and publicly record all adverse events. "In other countries, this type of observation has helped identify the occurrence of blood clots and strokes in vaccine recipients, plea further said, adding that many countries stopped administering the vaccine till they evaluated this occurrence and countries like Denmark have completely banned the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine (branded as Covishield in India)," the plea stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}