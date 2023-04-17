A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking the constitution of an independent expert panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf. The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, also sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Uttar Pradesh Police had said on Friday that it has gunned down 183 alleged criminals in encounters in the six years of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and this included Asad and his accomplice."The power of punishment is only vested in the Judiciary. The police when becomes DARE DEVILS then the entire Rule of law collapses and generates fear in the mind of people against the police which is very dangerous for the Democracy and this also results into further crime," the petitioner said.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, in his public interest litigation, has also sought to issue direction to unearth the fake encounters by directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate, collect and record the evidence in the Kanpur Bikru Encounter case 2020 in which Vikas Dubey and his aides were killed by police in the encounter as the inquiry commission could not record the evidence in rebuttal of police version and has filed the inquiry report in absence of that.

"The DAREDEVILS which Uttar Pradesh police has tried to become," the petition said.

The petitioner said that his PIL is against the violation of rule of law and oppressive police brutality being perpetrated by Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioner has apprised the court that he has approached the court in a matter pertaining to the Kanpur encounter of Vikas Dubey and said that a similar incident was repeated by Uttar Pradesh police which is the encounter killing of Asad who was the son of Atiq Ahmad gangster turned politician and also the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf by private assailants when they were in police custody and were taken for medical examination.

The lawyer also stated that the recent killings of Atiq Ahmed and his brother impose a question on the transparency of this incident.

"Such is a direct attack on Indian democracy and rule of law. Later the assailants were arrested but during the commission of the offence, there was no protection or retaliation by the police. Such imposes a question on the transparency and proves this matter as a pre-planned attack with no redressal for the accused," Advocate Vishal Tiwari said in his petition.

* *With agency inputs