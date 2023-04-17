Plea moved in Supreme Court for independent panel probe into killings of Atiq, Ashraf, 183 encounters in UP3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:20 AM IST
- The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, also sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017
A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking the constitution of an independent expert panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf. The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, also sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.
