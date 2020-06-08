NEW DELHI: Pleas have been filed Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi government's order directing all hospitals under it as and the private ones to only admit "bona fide" residents of the national capital for treatment.

The petition alleges that the order is against The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as it does not confer power on Delhi government to restrict the treatment of the individuals on the basis of residence.

The plea filed by one Gautam Kumar said that the order violates the Indian Medical Council (professional conduct, etiquettes and ethics regulation 2002) as it puts the onus on the hospitals and nursing homes to keep a valid copy of the identity cards as provided in the notification and thereby making them neglect the deserving individuals who need utmost care and protection.

The plea states that this will further promote the malpractices of private hospitals indulging in selling of beds. It argues that the government is discriminating between the individuals and this will only escalate cases as the infected individuals will not be identified.

Another plea by one Abhijit Mishra contends that the state government’s order violates Article 21 of the Constitution the same threatens the life of the individual.

