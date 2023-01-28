Please advise…: Sonam Wangchuk seeks legal help as admin asks him to sign bond over ‘Save Ladakh’ fast2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:34 PM IST
The administration has asked him to sign bond claiming that such a public statement may ‘affect the peace and tranquility’ in the region
Ladakh education reformist Sonam Wangchuk, who has recently launched a climate fast to save Ladakh, now sought legal help from lawyers across the world citing that administration has asked him to sign bond claiming that such a public statement may ‘affect the peace and tranquility’ in the region.
