Ladakh education reformist Sonam Wangchuk, who has recently launched a climate fast to save Ladakh, now sought legal help from lawyers across the world citing that administration has asked him to sign bond claiming that such a public statement may ‘affect the peace and tranquility’ in the region.

He tweeted, "Calling lawyers of the world. The Ladakh UT administration wants me to sign this bond even when only fasts and prayers are happening." And further added, "Please advise. How right is it, should I silence myself! I don't mind arrest at all."

I don't mind arrest at all — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) January 28, 2023

Along with the tweet, he posted a document that has been sent to him by the administration and highlighted a part where it was stressed not to make any public statements, participate in assembly in Leh district "as it may affect the peace and tranquility". The administration also directed him to ensure that no "law and order problem" is created with his program and anti-government sloganeering won't be incited. He has been asked to pay ₹1,00,000 if the bond is breached, as per the document shared.

The climate fast is launched at a time when studies suggested the extinction of nearly 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

He said, as reported by news agency ANI, "If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it. Recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organizations have concluded that glaciers in Leh-Ladakh will finish nearly to its 2/3rd if they are not properly taken care of. A study by Kashmir Univesity has found that the glaciers surrounded by highways and human activities are melting at a comparatively faster rate."

Earlier, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the protection of Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from "industrial exploitation". It will help safeguard the lives and employment of the people, he added.

"It is my appeal to PM Modi to provide protection to Ladakh and other Himalayan regions from this industrial exploitation as it will impact and safeguard the lives and jobs of the people. However, I believe that besides the government, the people should also be equally concerned about climate change and look after the measures to mitigate it," he said.