Chief of India DY Chandrachud upbraided advocate Mathews Nedumpara after the later interrupting the NEET-UG hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The CJI reacted after Nedumpara interrupted when another advocate Narender Hooda was representing one of the petitioners in the case.

"I have something to say," said Nedumpara as he interrupted Hooda's argument. At this time, CJI Chandrachud asked Nedumpara to speak after Hooda. "When Mr Hooda is arguing, I don't want anyone to intervene," he was quoted by Live Law as saying.

Nedumpara then argued, "I am the senior most here...I have only one thing to say."

CJI Chandrachud warned Nedumpara and said, "I am warning you. You will not speak to the gallery. I am in charge of the court. Please call security and have Mr Nedumpara removed from the court."

Nedumpara reacted to the CJI's comments and offered to leave. "I am leaving. I am going," he was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

The CJI again rebuked, telling Nedumpara that he does not have to say that again. "You do not have to say that. You can leave. I have seen the judiciary for the last 24 years. I cannot let lawyers dictate procedure in this court," CJI Chandrachud said.

"Mr Mathews I will be constrained to issue something that is very unpleasant. You will not interrupt any other lawyer. I am in charge of the procedure in this court," CJI Chandrachud said.

Watch video of the firy exchange between the lawyer and the CJI here:

"I have seen it since 1979," Nedumpara reacted. He later walked out of the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the hearing, also called out Nedumpara's conduct. "This is contemptuous," he said.

As the drama ensued, Nedumpara concluded by saying, “I FORGIVE YOUR LORDSHIPS for the humiliation meted out to me for you do not know what you have done. I forgive you."

