“Please don’t shoot...”: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) issued an emotional appeal to security personnel seen taking firing positions behind an armoured vehicle inside the Parliament complex on Monday during the “Chalo Sansad” student march.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced today, July 20. CJP reportedly tried to break through barricades to march to Parliament to press for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Sharing a video from inside the complex, where the security forces were seen ready with water cannons and guns for the protesting crowds, the CJP on its social media handle urged them against shooting at youth protesters, framing their demands as calls for ministerial accountability and systemic reform rather than unreasonable agitation.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the main reason behind the CJP-led protest at Parliament? ⌵ The main reason for the CJP-led protest was to demand accountability from the government, specifically calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. 2 Why did the police resort to lathi-charges during the CJP protest? ⌵ Police resorted to lathi-charges to disperse crowds as protesters attempted to push through barricades and breached security measures during the rally towards Parliament. 3 How did the Cockroach Janta Party appeal to security personnel during the protest? ⌵ The CJP made an emotional appeal to security personnel, urging them not to shoot at the youth protesters, framing their demands as calls for accountability rather than unreasonable agitation. 4 Should citizens be concerned about the heavy police presence during protests? ⌵ Citizens may be concerned about the heavy police presence as it often indicates heightened security measures to prevent violence and maintain public order during significant protests. 5 What security measures were implemented around Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest? ⌵ Extensive security measures around Jantar Mantar included deploying over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel, erecting multiple layers of barricades, and utilizing anti-riot units and equipment.

“Please don’t shoot at our country’s youth. They’re not making any unreasonable demands. They just want accountability for students dying because of govt incompetence!” the CJP said.

In another visual, security personnel were seen rushing to “physically secured” the massive iron gates of the Parliament complex. A multi-tiered security lockdown was reportedly put in place to prevent thousands of protesters from marching into the area.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the Parliament premises. He addressed the media on the first day of the Monsoon Session before leaving.

Inside Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amid protests by Opposition members over the CJP-led demonstration.

Police fire tear-gas, resort to lathi-charge Police in riot gear lined the roads, buses were seen ready to detain protesters, which included children who sneaked out of their homes, elderly people who travelled across states and students holding placards, and long rows of barricades blocked every route leading to Parliament.

As protesters moved towards Parliament, Delhi Police stopped them at several points using multiple layers of barricades.

Police fired tear-gas and resorted to lathi-charge near Parliament Street, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan and other areas after the protesters attempted to push through the barricades.

Both police personnel and protesters were injured during the clashes, while internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

Even after being pushed back, protesters regrouped, waited near barricades and tried again to move ahead. Some climbed over barricades while others sat on the roads raising slogans despite the rain and repeated police action.

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CJP protest The march began from Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been holding a sit-in since June 20, and coincided with the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. It also came as educationist Sonam Wangchuk remained hospitalised.

The crowd included schoolchildren, college students, parents and senior citizens. Some children came in school uniforms, while others wore cockroach costumes.