“Please don’t shoot...”: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) issued an emotional appeal to security personnel seen taking firing positions behind an armoured vehicle inside the Parliament complex on Monday during the “Chalo Sansad” student march.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced today, July 20. CJP reportedly tried to break through barricades to march to Parliament to press for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

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Sharing a video from inside the complex, where the security forces were seen ready with water cannons and guns for the protesting crowds, the CJP on its social media handle urged them against shooting at youth protesters, framing their demands as calls for ministerial accountability and systemic reform rather than unreasonable agitation.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the main reason behind the CJP-led protest at Parliament? ⌵ The main reason for the CJP-led protest was to demand accountability from the government, specifically calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. 2 Why did the police resort to lathi-charges during the CJP protest? ⌵ Police resorted to lathi-charges to disperse crowds as protesters attempted to push through barricades and breached security measures during the rally towards Parliament. 3 How did the Cockroach Janta Party appeal to security personnel during the protest? ⌵ The CJP made an emotional appeal to security personnel, urging them not to shoot at the youth protesters, framing their demands as calls for accountability rather than unreasonable agitation. 4 Should citizens be concerned about the heavy police presence during protests? ⌵ Citizens may be concerned about the heavy police presence as it often indicates heightened security measures to prevent violence and maintain public order during significant protests. 5 What security measures were implemented around Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest? ⌵ Extensive security measures around Jantar Mantar included deploying over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel, erecting multiple layers of barricades, and utilizing anti-riot units and equipment.

“Please don’t shoot at our country’s youth. They’re not making any unreasonable demands. They just want accountability for students dying because of govt incompetence!” the CJP said.

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In another visual, security personnel were seen rushing to “physically secured” the massive iron gates of the Parliament complex. A multi-tiered security lockdown was reportedly put in place to prevent thousands of protesters from marching into the area.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the Parliament premises. He addressed the media on the first day of the Monsoon Session before leaving.

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Inside Parliament, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments amid protests by Opposition members over the CJP-led demonstration.

Police fire tear-gas, resort to lathi-charge Police in riot gear lined the roads, buses were seen ready to detain protesters, which included children who sneaked out of their homes, elderly people who travelled across states and students holding placards, and long rows of barricades blocked every route leading to Parliament.

As protesters moved towards Parliament, Delhi Police stopped them at several points using multiple layers of barricades.

Police fired tear-gas and resorted to lathi-charge near Parliament Street, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan and other areas after the protesters attempted to push through the barricades.

Both police personnel and protesters were injured during the clashes, while internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

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Even after being pushed back, protesters regrouped, waited near barricades and tried again to move ahead. Some climbed over barricades while others sat on the roads raising slogans despite the rain and repeated police action.

Also Read | IndiGo flier asks passengers to join CJP protest in viral video

CJP protest The march began from Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been holding a sit-in since June 20, and coincided with the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. It also came as educationist Sonam Wangchuk remained hospitalised.

The crowd included schoolchildren, college students, parents and senior citizens. Some children came in school uniforms, while others wore cockroach costumes.

Many protesters took narrow lanes to evade police barricades, seeking shortcuts, hoping to get closer to Parliament after the main roads were sealed.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.