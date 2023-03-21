'Please don't stop Delhi budget', CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwl wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to not stop the national capital's budget
In a first, the national capital is likely to miss its date with budget today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwl wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to not stop the national capital's budget, news agency PTI reported.
