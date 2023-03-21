Home / News / India /  'Please don't stop Delhi budget', CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi
Back

In a first, the national capital is likely to miss its date with budget today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwl wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to not stop the national capital's budget, news agency PTI reported.

In his letter, Kejriwal said: "This is the first in the last 75 years that a state's budget has been stalled. Why are you upset with Delhiites? Please don't stall Delhi's budget. With folded hands, Delhiites urge you to pass their budget."

The Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi which have been at loggerheads on various issues, have now again entered into a new tussle after AAP on Monday alleged that the home ministry stalled the government's Budget 2023-24 which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday in the Delhi Assembly.

In a statement, the MHA said, "The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, had raised certain concerns of administrative nature on the proposed Budget, keeping in view the fiscal interest of the National Capital Territory on which MHA vide its letter dated 17.03.2023 has requested GNCTD to resubmit the Budget addressing these concerns for taking further action. The reply from GNCTD is awaited for last four days. For the benefit of the people of Delhi, the GNCTD should submit reply immediately."

There was no clarity yet on when the budget will be presented in the Assembly. The ongoing budget session of the Assembly is scheduled to conclude on March 23.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled an outcome budget of the Kejriwal government and the economic survey, 2022-23.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout