In a first, the national capital is likely to miss its date with budget today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwl wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to not stop the national capital's budget, news agency PTI reported.

In his letter, Kejriwal said: "This is the first in the last 75 years that a state's budget has been stalled. Why are you upset with Delhiites? Please don't stall Delhi's budget. With folded hands, Delhiites urge you to pass their budget."

The Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi which have been at loggerheads on various issues, have now again entered into a new tussle after AAP on Monday alleged that the home ministry stalled the government's Budget 2023-24 which was scheduled to be presented on Tuesday in the Delhi Assembly.

In a statement, the MHA said, "The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, had raised certain concerns of administrative nature on the proposed Budget, keeping in view the fiscal interest of the National Capital Territory on which MHA vide its letter dated 17.03.2023 has requested GNCTD to resubmit the Budget addressing these concerns for taking further action. The reply from GNCTD is awaited for last four days. For the benefit of the people of Delhi, the GNCTD should submit reply immediately."

There was no clarity yet on when the budget will be presented in the Assembly. The ongoing budget session of the Assembly is scheduled to conclude on March 23.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled an outcome budget of the Kejriwal government and the economic survey, 2022-23.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.