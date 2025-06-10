‘Please don't make me famous’: Chenab Rail Bridge engineer Madhavi Latha says thousands deserve appreciation

Civil engineer Prof. G. Madhavi Latha, who played a key role in the design and construction of Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, has since received widespread praise.

Following the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many people have contacted her, expressing their admiration and hope that their daughters can follow in her footsteps.

But Latha insisted that thousands deserve appreciation for the Chenab bridge and said that her role as a geotechnical consultant to AFCONS was to help develop slope stabilisation schemes and design foundations on slopes.

In a post on LinkedIn, Madhavi Latha wrote: “Hearty Congratulations to India on the inauguration of Chenab Railway bridge by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The bridge is a Civil Engineering marvel. All glory of the planning, design and construction goes to Indian Railways and AFCONS.”

“Thousands of people have significantly contributed in different ways to the construction of this iconic bridge. There are millions of unsung heroes to whom I salute today,” she added.

Madhavi Latha further said: “My role as a geotechnical consultant to AFCONS was to help in developing slope stabilization schemes and design of foundations on slope. All other media statements like "woman behind the mission", "made impossible possible" and "done miracles to build the bridge" are baseless. Many fathers have written to me saying that they want their daughters to become like me. Many young kids have written to me that they now want to take up Civil Engineering as their career choice. I am extremely happy about this. Thanks to all Indians who have poured congratulatory messages to me. Please remember that I am one of the thousands who deserve appreciation for the Chenab bridge.”

“Please don't make me unnecessarily famous. I am right now in Spain, attending a conference. I request all of you to respect my privacy. All glory belings to Indian Railways,” she added.

Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Madhavi Latha Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Madhavi Latha for the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river.

CM Naidu lauded the engineer for her 17 years of dedication and sacrifice in building the bridge.