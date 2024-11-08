‘Please forgive me for…’: DY Chandrachud’s farewell message as Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud marked his final day in office Friday as the 50th head of the Indian judiciary with a special message from the ceremonial bench. He sought forgiveness for any harm caused during his tenure, paid tribute to former judges, and welcomed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor.

Quoting the Jain phrase ‘Michhami Dukkadam,’ he said, “If I have ever hurt anyone in the court, please forgive me for that.” The phrase means, “May all my misdeeds be forgiven.”

Reflecting on his tenure departure as the top judge of the country, he said, “I won't be able to deliver justice from tomorrow, but I am content,” reported NDTV.

The Chief Justice assumed office on November 9, 2022, and will be replaced by CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, currently the first puisne judge at the Supreme Court. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11.

Sharing a light-hearted moment that he had with his registrar last evening, DY Chandrachud said, “When my registrar judicial asked me what time the ceremonial should begin, I said 2 pm, thinking it would allow us to wrap up a lot of pending items. But I wondered to myself-will anyone actually be here at 2 pm on a Friday afternoon? Or will I just be left looking at myself on the screen?”

Justice DY Chandrachud noted, "The work we do can make or break cases," reported NDTV. Furthermore, he likened the role of judges to that of pilgrims, arriving at court each day with a commitment to serve. As he paid tribute to the "great judges who have graced this court and passed on the baton," he expressed confidence in leaving the bench in the capable hands of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, whom he praised as a capable leader.

Meanwhile, lawyers and members of the bar who gathered to honour the outgoing Chief Justice described Justice DY Chandrachud as "a rock star" of the judiciary.