‘Please forgive me for…’: DY Chandrachud’s farewell message as Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ended his tenure with a farewell message expressing contentment and apologising for any hurt caused in court. He has held this exalted position since November 2022 and will be succeeded by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published8 Nov 2024, 05:09 PM IST
DY Chandrachud, the outgoing Chief Justice of India, reflected on his tenure with humour and contentment as he delivered his final message from the ceremonial bench on November 8.
DY Chandrachud, the outgoing Chief Justice of India, reflected on his tenure with humour and contentment as he delivered his final message from the ceremonial bench on November 8.(PTI)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud marked his final day in office Friday as the 50th head of the Indian judiciary with a special message from the ceremonial bench. He sought forgiveness for any harm caused during his tenure, paid tribute to former judges, and welcomed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor.

Quoting the Jain phrase ‘Michhami Dukkadam,’ he said, “If I have ever hurt anyone in the court, please forgive me for that.” The phrase means, “May all my misdeeds be forgiven.”

Also Read | CJI reacts to row over PM’s visit to his home: ‘Unnecessary, unwarranted…’

Reflecting on his tenure departure as the top judge of the country, he said, “I won't be able to deliver justice from tomorrow, but I am content,” reported NDTV

The Chief Justice assumed office on November 9, 2022, and will be replaced by CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, currently the first puisne judge at the Supreme Court. Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11.

Sharing a light-hearted moment that he had with his registrar last evening, DY Chandrachud said, “When my registrar judicial asked me what time the ceremonial should begin, I said 2 pm, thinking it would allow us to wrap up a lot of pending items. But I wondered to myself-will anyone actually be here at 2 pm on a Friday afternoon? Or will I just be left looking at myself on the screen?”

Also Read | Marital rape case: CJI Chandrachud postpones hearing by four weeks – here’s why

Justice DY Chandrachud noted, "The work we do can make or break cases," reported NDTV. Furthermore, he likened the role of judges to that of pilgrims, arriving at court each day with a commitment to serve. As he paid tribute to the "great judges who have graced this court and passed on the baton," he expressed confidence in leaving the bench in the capable hands of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, whom he praised as a capable leader.

Also Read | Is Aligarh Muslim University a minority institution? SC to rule today

Meanwhile, lawyers and members of the bar who gathered to honour the outgoing Chief Justice described Justice DY Chandrachud as "a rock star" of the judiciary.

Justice D Y Chandrachud stepped into the shoes of his illustrious father, Y V Chandrachud, who served as the longest CJI between 1978 and 1985. Appointed on November 9, 2022, Justice Chandrachud will officially demit office on Sunday, November 10.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Please forgive me for…’: DY Chandrachud’s farewell message as Chief Justice of India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.