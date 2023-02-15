Work-life balance, overtime culture, underpaid jobs, toxic work environment- while these are almost the colloquial lingo amongst salaried employed individuals, a Madhya Pradesh based IT company is setting standards far apart. With al almost dystopic warning on the employees desktop, this company forces its employees not to over work, or over-exhaust themselves.

Sounds too good to be true, isn't it?

A post on LinkedIn shared by an employee of Madhya Pradesh based IT company, SoftGrid Computers, shows that a female employee is staring at her monitor on the desktop setup. The writing on her monitor screen reads, “WARNING!!!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in ten minutes. PLEASE GO HOME!!!"

“This is not a promotional and imaginary post! This is the reality of our office !! SoftGrid Computers" Tanvi Khandelwal, the HR of the IT company shared LinkedIn. “My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning." she added.

“NO MORE CALLS AND MAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS !! Isn't this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood! And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment" Khandelwal added.

The fact that employees will not have to answer calls or mails outside of their working hours, surely sets this company part from most other places wherein, images and videos emerge of employees working on their laptops while travelling back home on Uber Moto.

Social media is replete with images of people so burdened with work that laptops are not just their laptops anymore, but their must-have-carry-everywhere in order to tend to office needs, even if that means working while pillion riding on a bike on a dangerous flyover in Bengaluru.

Khandelwal, whose LinkedIn also says that she is hiring for SoftGrid Computers also used this otherwise lucrative of her office to lure more employees. Posted six days ago, the linkedIn post has received more than 3 lakh reactions already.