‘Please go home’, reads this Indian IT-company's pop-up to employees
- A post on LinkedIn shared by an employee shows that a female employee is staring at her monitor which reads, ‘WARNING!!!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in ten minutes. PLEASE GO HOME!!!’
Work-life balance, overtime culture, underpaid jobs, toxic work environment- while these are almost the colloquial lingo amongst salaried employed individuals, a Madhya Pradesh based IT company is setting standards far apart. With al almost dystopic warning on the employees desktop, this company forces its employees not to over work, or over-exhaust themselves.
