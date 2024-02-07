Another Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago on Tuesday. Social media videos showed Syed Mazahir Ali, bleeding profusely, recounting the harrowing ordeal. Asking for help, he said, “While I was about to reach home, 4 men attacked me, They kicked me, punched me and also snatched my phone. Please help me" Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media, which appears to be CCTV footage of the incident, shows Ali being chased by three attackers on the streets of Chicago. A resident of Hyderabad, Telangana, Ali is pursuing a Masters in IT from Indiana Weslay University. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India and assured all possible assistance "Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance," the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X. The Consulate has "also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case."

More details are awaited in the case.

The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US are on the rise.

Last week in Cincinnati, Ohio, the United States, Shreyas Reddy, an Indian student at the Linder School of Business, was found dead under unknown circumstances.

This marks the third such incident involving Indian students within a week. On January 30, Neel Acharya, a Purdue University student, was discovered dead after days of being missing, as reported by the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Additionally, on January 29, Vivek Saini, another Indian student, met a tragic end when a homeless man attacked him with a hammer inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can't be confirmed.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!