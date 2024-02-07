 ‘Please help…,’ another Indian student brutally beaten in Chicago, found profusely bleeding | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 06 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.70 2.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.40 -1.52%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,624.00 4.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.45 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.90 1.21%
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Please help…,’ another Indian student brutally beaten in Chicago, found profusely bleeding
Back Back

‘Please help…,’ another Indian student brutally beaten in Chicago, found profusely bleeding

 Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Indian student attacked in Chicago, Consulate providing assistance

Indian student attacked in Chicago, Consulate providing assistancePremium
Indian student attacked in Chicago, Consulate providing assistance

Another Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago on Tuesday. Social media videos showed Syed Mazahir Ali, bleeding profusely, recounting the harrowing ordeal. 

Asking for help, he said, “While I was about to reach home, 4 men attacked me, They kicked me, punched me and also snatched my phone. Please help me"

Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media, which appears to be CCTV footage of the incident, shows Ali being chased by three attackers on the streets of Chicago.

A resident of Hyderabad, Telangana, Ali is pursuing a Masters in IT from Indiana Weslay University.

Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India and assured all possible assistance

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance," the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X.

The Consulate has "also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case."

 

More details are awaited in the case.

The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US are on the rise.

Last week in Cincinnati, Ohio, the United States, Shreyas Reddy, an Indian student at the Linder School of Business, was found dead under unknown circumstances. 

This marks the third such incident involving Indian students within a week. On January 30, Neel Acharya, a Purdue University student, was discovered dead after days of being missing, as reported by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. 

Additionally, on January 29, Vivek Saini, another Indian student, met a tragic end when a homeless man attacked him with a hammer inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can't be confirmed.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Feb 2024, 06:11 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App