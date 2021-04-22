'Please help!': Frantic calls to save lives flood Twitter, Instagram in India

Highlighting the grim situation, India on Wednesday reported a record 2,023 new Covid-19 deaths, and an unprecedented 295,041 fresh cases. The South Asian country is second only to the U.S. in terms of total infections after surpassing Brazil. The surge has forced both India’s financial and political capitals — Mumbai and New Delhi — to impose restrictions on movement, with the latter mandating a six-day strict lockdown starting April 20. Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, is tightening curbs starting Thursday.