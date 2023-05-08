'Please help..': Manipur pastor pleads as mob burns down church, house2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:05 AM IST
I only have the T-shirt and the trousers I’m wearing. We couldn’t save anything, everything is burnt down or looted, pastor said
The ongoing conflict in Manipur has left many people homeless and seeking refuge in relief camps. Among them is L. Thangkholet Khongsai, an Imphal-based pastor and teacher, who was forced to flee the city after a mob burnt down the church, where he taught, and the quarters he had called home for 20 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×