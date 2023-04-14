‘Please Modi-ji’, little girl from Lohai-Malhar has a unique request | Video

The girl ends the video with an appeal to PM Modi. "Modi-ji, aap poore desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. Bilkul sundar sa school bana do taaki humein niche na baithna padhe. Taaki Mamma na mare. Taaki achhe se padhai karein. Humara school please achhe se banwa do (Modi-ji, you listen to the entire nation. Please listen to me too and build us a good school for us. The school should be such that we don't have to sit on the floor. So that my mother doesn't scold me for getting my uniform dirty. So that we could all study well. Please have a nice school constructed for us)," she signs off saying.