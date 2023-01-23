‘Please open the window…’: IndiGo passenger's midair request goes viral - Watch

An IndiGo passenger's earnest request for a flight attendant to open a window in midair has now gone viral, leaving netizens in splits. The incident provides a lighthearted respite from the many mid-air controversies that have made headlines in recent weeks. It also came amid furore over BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accidentally 'opening' the emergency exit of a Chennai-Tiruchirappalli IndiGo flight.

The clip uploaded on Instagram shows a passenger (perched on an aisle seat no less) asking an IndiGo flight attendant to open the window so that he can spit out his gutka. The request prompts the cabin crew member to burst into laughter, with other passengers also joining in.

The clip has since garners more than a million views and thousands of ‘likes’.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has found himself at the centre of a political war of words recently, with much being said about the December 10 incident. IndiGo airlines had said that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of the plane after boarding at Chennai airport.

According to Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, the BJP youth wing leader had been adjusting the air-conditioner vent and repeatedly getting up as fellow passengers came over to meet them after boarding. It was at this time that Surya noted that the emergency door was "slightly open".

The state BJP leader said that the matter had been reported to the crew who in turn summoned the engineer to inspect the door. After the technical inspection, the cabin was pressurised again and the Indigo personnel got an incident report form from Surya, , Annamalai said.

