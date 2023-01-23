‘Please open the window…’: IndiGo passenger's midair request goes viral - Watch

‘Please open the window…’: IndiGo passenger's midair request goes viral - Watch1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:04 PM IST
A video clip uploaded on Instagram shows a passenger (perched on an aisle seat no less) asking an IndiGo flight attendant to open the window so that he can spit out his gutka. The request prompts the cabin crew member to burst into laughter, with other passengers also joining in.
An IndiGo passenger's earnest request for a flight attendant to open a window in midair has now gone viral, leaving netizens in splits. The incident provides a lighthearted respite from the many mid-air controversies that have made headlines in recent weeks. It also came amid furore over BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accidentally 'opening' the emergency exit of a Chennai-Tiruchirappalli IndiGo flight.
