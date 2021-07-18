British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the nation's public to be cautious, requesting them to "follow the programme" and self-isolate when told to do so. England is planning to end the Covid-19 restrictions from Monday in what has been touted as the Freedom Day.

"Please, please, please, be cautious," Johnson said in a video from his own period of self-isolation, which was announced earlier on Sunday.

Johnson asked people to abide by NHS' Test and Trace system and take the appropriate course of action when asked to do so.

The British PM defended his government's decision to open up from July 19 as delaying the move would mean reopening in the winter months "when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather."

"We don't do it now, we're gonna ask ourselves when will we ever do it. This is the right moment. But we've got to do it cautiously," Johnson added.

In the video, Johnson mention that the virus is still out there and cases are rising, a concern that has been widely expressed since the decision to reopen was announced. He asked the people to get the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine when it's time.

"Go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people, for the risks that the disease continues to present and, above all, please please please when you're asked to get that second jab ... please come forward and do it."

Like so many people I've been pinged by NHS Test and Trace as I have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, and I will be self-isolating until Monday 26th July. pic.twitter.com/X57gDpwDqe — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 18, 2021

Johnson is currently in isolation after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for novel coronavirus. He and finance minister Rishi Sunak decided to self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning the heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

"We did look briefly at the idea of us taking part in the pilot scheme... but I think it's far more important that everybody sticks to the same rules," Johnson said in a video message from his country residence, where he will isolate until July 26.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics