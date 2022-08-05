‘Please save me’: How an SOS video became major clue in Noida techie murder case

‘Please save me’: How an SOS video became major clue in Noida techie murder case2 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- The techie was heard saying that one of their common friends was harming her
- Her friend received the video on Monday morning
26-year-old techie, who was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Noida district, had sent a video to a friend minutes before her death urging for help. The video now has become a major clue into the investigation. Initially, the police thought it to be a case of death by suicide, however, they filed the case of rape and murder on the basis of her family's complaint.
In the video, the woman, who seemed to be in distress, urged for help from her friend saying, “Please save me." She was heard saying that one of their common friends was harming her (woh bahut galat kar rha h mere saath). Her friend received the video on Monday morning.
Police have arrested 3 people, including two women, in connection with the case. Currently, they are being questioned. While it appeared to be a case of suicide, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections of rape and murder at the local Phase-3 police station over a complaint by the woman's family, a police spokesperson said.
Speaking about the incident, officials said, as quoted by news agency PTI, she was friends with a person, who was working in the same company, but for past some days there was a rift between them.
"On Monday morning a video/audio was sent by the deceased to this friend, in which she mentioned the name of a third person who was friends with both of them. This third person worked as a computer operator at the Noida Sector 49 police station," the official added.
Her post-mortem reports showed that the death has been caused by "asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging".
"The colleague of the woman has been taken into custody and being interrogated. The other two persons who worked in the same company are also being questioned," the official said.
"As for the computer operator, a police team has been formed to take him also into custody for investigation," the spokesperson added.
According to the CCTV footage of the hotel, she had arrived alone at the hotel on August 1.
(With inputs from agencies)
