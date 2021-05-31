India’s vaccination policy has had a rough ride, starting from Modi’s much lauded vaccine diplomacy during a brief lull between the first and second coronavirus waves, to a current severe shortage for India’s own citizens. At the current vaccination rate estimated at 2.81 million doses per day, it will take 1.8 years to cover 75% of the population with a two-dose vaccine, data collected by Bloomberg News and John Hopkins University project.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}