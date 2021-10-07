Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Avoid crowded places and unnecessary travel, said the government on Thursday as it has once again cautioned against coronavirus complacency and asked citizens against letting their guards down as the Covid-19 numbers could see an uptick in November and December due to the festive season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Please watch your October, November, December," a Health Ministry official said about the threat of coronavirus resurgence during the festival and wedding season. The Centre has also asked people to avoid crowded places and celebrate festivals virtually.

Asserting repeatedly that the second wave of Covid-19 is not over, the Centre said that though the situation is plateauing, India is still reporting as high as 20,000-odd new infections daily.

"We cannot take the current stable situation for granted. We have to be mindful of the fact that the pandemic is going on and can take an untoward turn if we are not careful," the official said at a routine press briefing.

Warning people about the threat of coronavirus resurgence during the coming festival and wedding season, Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, "Please watch your October, November, December."

Agarwal urged everyone to avoid crowded places and unnecessary travel and to stay home, celebrate festivals virtually and explore online modes of shopping.

The Centre said that Kerala recorded 50 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in the country last week. The state has over over lakh active cases currently and the figure in four other states is ranging between 10,000 and 50,000.

Thirty-four districts across nine states and union territories are reporting a weekly positivity rate of more than 10 per cent, according to the government.

Twenty-eight districts across 12 states and UTs are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent.

The government said 71 per cent of India's adult population have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 27 per cent have got both doses.

Listing its preparations to tackle any surge in coronavirus infections, the government said 8.36 lakh hospital beds are currently available in the country for COVID-19 patients, in addition to nearly one million isolation beds in dedicated care centres.

It said 4.86 oxygen-supported beds and 1.35 lakh ICU beds are available. "We are prepared to face a daily surge of 4.5-5 lakh Covid-19 cases," an official said.

The official said there is no issue of vaccine availability in the country now.

With 22,431 people testing positive for Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,38,94,312, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to Covid-19 touched 4,49,856 with 318 fresh fatalities, as per the data updated at 8 am today.

With agency inputs

