In his final letter to shareholders, Jeff Bezos, the chief executive officer of Amazon mentioned about Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group. To strengthen the electric mobility in the country, Amazon India partnered with Mahindra Electric in February. In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India. "This partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India’s progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals," Mahindra Group wrote in a statement.

Noting this collaboration Bezos wrote in his annual letter, "Transportation is a major component of Amazon's business operations and the toughest part of our plan to meet net-zero carbon by 2040. To help rapidly accelerate the market for electric vehicle technology, and to help all companies transition to greener technologies, we invested more than $1 billion in Rivian - and ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from the company. We've also partnered with Mahindra in India and Mercedes-Benz in Europe,"

"These custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian are already operational, and they first hit the road in Los Angeles this past February. Ten thousand new vehicles will be on the road as early as next year, and all 100,000 vehicles will be on the road by 2030 - saving millions of metric tons of carbon," he added.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, took social media platform Twitter wrote, Pleased to find a mention of our partnership in your annual letter @JeffBezos.

Pleased to find a mention of our partnership in your annual letter @JeffBezos At @MahindraRise we believe the tipping point for Electric vehicles in India will come via scale adoption in last-mile mobility before personal transport. Our partnership helps India reach that point. pic.twitter.com/SjKU5nCngu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 16, 2021

"At @MahindraRise we believe the tipping point for Electric vehicles in India will come via scale adoption in last-mile mobility before personal transport. Our partnership helps India reach that point," he further mentioned.

