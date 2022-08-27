A twitter user has highlighted the dismal state of people resorting to old format of letter writing that makes a company ‘pleased to inform’ of someone's death
Letters informing a significant event has been the norm of corporate culture since forever. Academia has taught children the demarcation of formal and informal letters, often curating a set that defines ‘formal letters’. While the art of informal letter writing has taken a back seat in the era of e-mails and social media, corporate culture has stuck to the age old format of ‘formal letters’.
A twitter user has recently highlighted the dismal state of people resorting to old format of letter writing that could creates a bizzare result being ‘pleased to inform’ of someone's death.
Confused still?
Check out the letter below
The Twitter user on their post wrote
"Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone.look at AK Spintex folks 😔 Vakil Saheb @RURALINDIAA, see how company secretaries using old template/wrong template changes the meaning..Can something be done to correct the issue.
A.K Spintex limited published a letter informing of the death of Saroja Devi Chabbra. The letter has ‘intimation of death of promoter’ as their subject.
The letter further goes on to say, “We are pleased to inform that Promoter of our company Smt Saroja Devi Chabbra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76%) is no more in this world".
The Twitter user highlights the nuances of using the ‘old template or wrong template’ that changes the meaning of the message that is to be conveyed. The Twitter user further emphasised that the ‘world is a cruel place, after you are gone’, noting the fact that the company secretaries had written they are ‘pleased to inform’ of someone's death.
The Twitter user also added another tweet, where he has warned his followers against visiting the website. 'meanwhile, please don't bother yourself to see the company website. These are triplets I think ...'. He further writes, "blessed are those that have invested here'.
See the reason here
The tweet has screenshots of the website, wherein the display image for different investors seem to be a generic image of a man in suit. the Twitter user sarcastically called the investors ‘triplets’ because of the same looking image that was designated to all of them.
