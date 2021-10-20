Pune: Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday thanked Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar for her visit to the state and said it was a pleasure to showcase the progress in COVID-19 vaccination.

Poonawalla said in a tweet "Dear Hon. @DrBharatippawar thank you for your kind words. It was a pleasure to showcase our progress."

Earlier in the day the Union Minster visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune and conveyed her gratitude for playing a crucial role in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

"Today I visited Serum Institute of India, Pune, one of the prominent manufacturers of vaccines headed by Adar Poonawalla. Conveyed my gratitude for playing a crucial role in the Covid vaccination campaign in India especially, when we are on the way to achieving a hundred crore vaccination of our citizens under the able leadership of our Hon’ble PM Shri. @narendramodi ji." she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 99 crore doses. More than 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, according to a release by Union Health Ministry.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 99 crore landmark milestone (99,08,97,514) today. More than 37 lakh (37,92,737) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release said.

On Tuesday, India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases.

